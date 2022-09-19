South African rand slips as strong dollar, power cuts weigh

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand
lost ground on Monday, bruised by a strong dollar and lengthy
power cuts by state-owned utility Eskom.
At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7250 against the
dollar, 0.64% weaker than its previous close. In the morning the
rand had fallen to 17.7850, its lowest level in more than two
years.
The dollar was up over 0.2% against a basket of
currencies, as investors braced for a large interest rate hike
from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
"Financial markets have started to factor in more than a
75-basis-point hike in the U.S., which has negatively affected
risk sentiment, causing the rand to weaken towards R18.00/USD,"
Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will miss the United
Nations General Assembly this week to address a national power
crisis at home, his spokesman told local media, as the country
continues to experience significant power cuts.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down
0.08%, while the broader all-share index ended 0.16%
lower.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker
in afternoon trade, with the yield rising 10 basis points to
10.440%.
