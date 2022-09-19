Advanced search
South African rand slips as strong dollar, power cuts weigh

09/19/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand lost ground on Monday, bruised by a strong dollar and lengthy power cuts by state-owned utility Eskom.

At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7250 against the dollar, 0.64% weaker than its previous close. In the morning the rand had fallen to 17.7850, its lowest level in more than two years.

The dollar was up over 0.2% against a basket of currencies, as investors braced for a large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

"Financial markets have started to factor in more than a 75-basis-point hike in the U.S., which has negatively affected risk sentiment, causing the rand to weaken towards R18.00/USD," Investec economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will miss the United Nations General Assembly this week to address a national power crisis at home, his spokesman told local media, as the country continues to experience significant power cuts.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down 0.08%, while the broader all-share index ended 0.16% lower.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in afternoon trade, with the yield rising 10 basis points to 10.440%. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.14162 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.75303 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.22% 17.70188 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.00107 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.59487 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.28% 17.68329 Delayed Quote.10.01%
