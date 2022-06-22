South African rand slips as traders await Fed chair, inflation data

At 0636 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0050 against the dollar, 0.53% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.34% higher at 104.79.

Powell is due to start his testimony to Congress on Wednesday with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75-basis-point rate hike is on the cards in July.

Around 0800 GMT, Statistics South Africa is expected to publish May consumer price index, figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting annual consumer inflation to accelerate to 6.2% from 5.9% in April, above the upper bound of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable at 10.160%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)