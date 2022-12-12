Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand slips at start of busy data week

12/12/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped in early deals on Monday, as traders readied for a raft of local data and the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of a flurry of rate decisions, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3975 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its Friday close.

The dollar was up about 0.1% against a basket of currencies, supported by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for longer amid signs of persistent inflationary pressures.

The risk-sensitive rand is highly susceptible to shifts in global investor sentiment and the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

This week, domestic data that could influence rand trading includes October mining output on Tuesday, November consumer inflation and October retail sales on Wednesday, and November producer inflation on Thursday. Business confidence data is also expected.

The Fed and the European Central Bank are also holding their policy meetings this week.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield falling 3 basis points to 10.44%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSO HOLDING AG 1.06% 172.2 Delayed Quote.-42.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.67739 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.22332 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.73278 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.36% 18.1904 Delayed Quote.0.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.05264 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.01211 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.63924 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.32% 17.28132 Delayed Quote.8.42%
Latest news "Economy"
02:51aEU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund
RE
02:49aLockerbie plane bombing suspect taken into U.S. custody
RE
02:42aSouth African rand slips at start of busy data week
RE
02:40aChina foreign ministry: senior u.s. delegation met with chinese…
RE
02:35aChina slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet
RE
02:35aChina foreign ministry, on u.s. imposing sanctions on two senior…
RE
02:35aTurkey Current-Account Deficit Narrowed Sharply on Month in October
DJ
02:27aMicrosoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal
RE
02:27aAustralia steps up action to drive down energy prices
RE
02:26aUkraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as -2-
3China stocks retreat on concerns of rising COVID cases
4Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive
5Japan's Nikkei falls as tech stocks drag ahead of Fed meet

HOT NEWS