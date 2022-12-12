South African rand slips at start of busy data week

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3975 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its Friday close.

The dollar was up about 0.1% against a basket of currencies, supported by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for longer amid signs of persistent inflationary pressures.

The risk-sensitive rand is highly susceptible to shifts in global investor sentiment and the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

This week, domestic data that could influence rand trading includes October mining output on Tuesday, November consumer inflation and October retail sales on Wednesday, and November producer inflation on Thursday. Business confidence data is also expected.

The Fed and the European Central Bank are also holding their policy meetings this week.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield falling 3 basis points to 10.44%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)