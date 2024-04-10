JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was slightly weaker in early trade on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar held firm ahead of a key inflation report later in the day.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4800 against the dollar, about 0.1% weaker than its previous close, after having gained around 1% the previous day.

The dollar was trading up about 0.04% against a basket of global currencies.

The main market focus on Wednesday is U.S. consumer price inflation for March, which traders are watching for hints on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

There are no economic data releases scheduled in South Africa until Thursday, when gold and mining production and manufacturing figures for February will be released.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index and the broader all-share were up about 0.5% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.495%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Sharon Singleton)