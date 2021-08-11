South African rand slips further as U.S. taper talk grows

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8500 against the dollar, 0.25%% weaker than its previous close.

The rand has dropped back against the dollar amid growing anticipation the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tapering bond buying, a sentiment bolstered by statements from Fed officials and strong U.S. jobs data.

That continued to buoy the greenback on Wednesday, growing its appeal as investors anticipate higher U.S. interest rates. They were watching U.S. inflation data due later in the day for further clues as to the Fed's next move, with the numbers likely to impact the rand's movements as well.

The rand has also been hit by growing global risk aversion as infections of COVID-19 have risen again in places like the United States and Asia, driven by the more infectious Delta variant. This was also hitting Asian stocks on Wednesday.

In South Africa, stocks opened slightly higher with the Joannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index and the broader All-Share Index both up 0.19% at 0724 GMT.

Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 up 4 basis points to 8.990%.

