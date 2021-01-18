Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand softer as dollar clings to gains

01/18/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand started the week on a softer note, as the dollar clung to gains on global markets.

At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2475 versus the dollar, down roughly 0.15% on its previous close.

The dollar was supported by weak U.S. economic data and rising coronavirus cases that made investors cautious about the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The rand has mainly taken its cue from global drivers so far this month, as there have been few major local data releases.

Many local traders have been away from their desks.

But this week, mining and retail sales figures will be published for November, as well as the December consumer price index.

The central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday, in which most economists expect it to hold the repo rate at 3.5%, but a small minority are predicting a rate cut.

Investors will also look for signs if South Africa has made more progress securing COVID-19 vaccines. Perceived sluggishness in acquiring doses has contributed to weak appetite for rand assets.

Government bonds were little changed early on Monday, with the yield on the 2030 instrument down 0.5 basis points to 8.84%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 530.69 Delayed Quote.0.62%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.49% 1855.69 Delayed Quote.4.74%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.46% 18.47708 Delayed Quote.2.64%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.25% 172.21 Delayed Quote.0.10%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.41% 15.30201 Delayed Quote.3.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aOil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge
RE
02:48aChina's fourth quarter GDP grows 6.5% year-on-year, beats expectations
RE
02:39aAustralia shares end lower as new COVID-19 cases emerge over weekend
RE
02:38aREUTERS POLL : 2 of 25 analysts expect bank indonesia to cut main policy rate by 25 bps to 3.50% on thursday
RE
02:38aREUTERS POLL : 23 of 25 analysts see indonesia c.bank holding main policy rate at 3.75% on thursday
RE
02:37aDARK DAYS ARE FAR FROM OVER : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:37aChina's top banking watchdog rebuts criticism of 'state capitalism'
RE
02:29aChina's historic economic comeback, beacon of hope for world
PU
02:29aBANK OF BOTSWANA : DCI gained 0.14 percent year to date
PU
02:28aBANK OF ISRAEL : The Banking Supervision Department allows corporations to open bank accounts online
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, oth..
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares pare losses as China economy rebounds
3China's economy picks up speed in fourth quarter, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
4CEO Gadea of office-space manager Envoy on how to pivot in a pandemic
5Canada's ambassador to U.S. shares most Biden priorities, worries about his 'buy America' policy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ