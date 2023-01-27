Advanced search
South African rand stabilises after loss on smaller rate increase

01/27/2023 | 09:53am EST
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand stabilised on Friday, after losses a day earlier when the central bank raised interest rates less than expected.

At 1440 GMT, the rand traded at 17.2050 against the dollar, not far from its previous close 17.2000.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Thursday, less than the 50-bp hike expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters and following three 75-bp hikes in a row.

"The less hawkish stance was immediately evident in the performance of the rand, which depreciated," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Thursday's decision suggests South Africa has reached the interest rate peak or that at most there might be another 25-bp increase left in a hiking cycle that started in November 2021, ETM Analytics said.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index was up about 0.4%. The government's 2030 bond was slightly weaker, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.675%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Alexander Winning;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.23729 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.75099 Delayed Quote.1.24%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.83% 493.01 Real-time Quote.8.47%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.22% 2121.63 Real-time Quote.7.14%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.14% 18.7203 Delayed Quote.2.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.08663 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012263 Delayed Quote.1.50%
JSE LIMITED 3.55% 114 End-of-day quote.5.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.64841 Delayed Quote.2.06%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.60% 165.44 Real-time Quote.9.25%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.45% 17.22732 Delayed Quote.0.54%
