JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Friday ahead of the first sitting of parliament since an election last month, with details of a unity government not yet finalised.

At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4400 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.4350.

South Africa's ANC, which lost its parliamentary majority in the May election, said late on Thursday that several other parties had agreed to join it in a government of national unity, but details were not yet finalised.

These included the Democratic Alliance (DA), but the parties were yet to nail down exactly how they would cooperate. Investors favour a government involving the pro-business DA.

The newly-elected parliament is due to sit at 0800 GMT, where lawmakers will be sworn in and the next president elected.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.09%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Mark Potter)