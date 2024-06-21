JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand was little changed on Friday, as investor focus remained on President Cyril Ramaphosa's imminent cabinet appointments under a new unity government.

At 1531 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9650 against the dollar, near its previous close of 17.9600.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet in the coming days following consultations with the leaders of the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party, local media reported.

This could provide direction for the country's financial markets.

The DA and IFP are among the political parties to join the African National Congress in a government of national unity after the ANC lost its absolute majority in last month's election.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.56% lower while the broader all-share index closed 0.38% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger, with the yield down 10 basis points at 9.685%.

