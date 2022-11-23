Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand stalls ahead of local inflation data

11/23/2022 | 07:29am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the release of domestic inflation figures that could provide clues on the health of the economy.

At 0554 GMT, the rand steadied against the U.S. dollar, still trading at its overnight closing level of 17.2500 per dollar.

October consumer inflation numbers are due to be released around 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting headline inflation to dip to 7.4% in annual terms from 7.5% in September.

"This is broadly consistent with in-house models, which suggest that inflation has peaked and that the bias is to the downside from here," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

In early November, the central bank governor said South Africa needed to get inflation expectations more anchored around the midpoint of its 3%-6% target range as it still had space to raise interest rates.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.290%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 2.16% 462.47 Real-time Quote.-15.86%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.98% 2004.44 Real-time Quote.-0.69%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.12% 17.7853 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.47% 152.6 Real-time Quote.-14.79%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.17% 17.1997 Delayed Quote.8.40%
Latest news "Economy"
03:07aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher Ahead of PMI Data; Fed Minutes in Focus
DJ
03:05aBundesbank warns banks against 'careless' payout pledges as economy cools
RE
03:01aCredit suisse shares open 2.7% lower following profit warning…
RE
03:00aBundesbank's wuermeling says banks shouldn't make medium-term te…
RE
02:59aBoohoo says report of poor warehouse working conditions not reflective of site
RE
02:53aPoland's PGE posts 17% profit rise, sees financing challenges ahead
RE
02:43aUK's De La Rue says weak cash demand drags on profits
RE
02:37aGlencore to sell Australian copper mine to SPAC for $1.1 billion
RE
02:34aIsrael Discount Bank reports higher third quarter profit
RE
02:34aTelkom earnings fall as mobile sales slow, costs rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Manchester United owners open to selling club
2BT Subsidiary to Limit Investment of UK Fiber Network as Costs Soar, FT..
3Caterer Elior posts third annual loss as costs, French contract talks w..
4TOP NEWS: abrdn tipped to return to FTSE 100, Harbour to drop out
5Credit Suisse update says cash outflows accelerated at start of Q4

HOT NEWS