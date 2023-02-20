Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand steady; fiscal policy in focus this week

02/20/2023 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a two Rand coin from South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady in early trade on Monday, at the start of a week in which fiscal policy will be in focus, with the finance minister due to present this year's budget.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0500 per dollar, not far from its previous close of 18.0375.

The dollar was also little changed against a basket of global currencies.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his 2023 budget speech on Wednesday.

As well as presenting updated revenue, expenditure and economic growth forecasts, he is expected to outline a plan for the government to take on part the debt of struggling state power utility Eskom.

A Reuters poll last week predicted that the consolidated budget deficit would narrow to 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year beginning in April and to 4.4% of GDP for the following year, from 4.8% of GDP in 2022/23.

Also this week, global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which sets standards on combating money laundering and illicit financing, could add South Africa to its "grey list" at meetings scheduled to happen in Paris.

Being added to that list would be a reputational knock for South Africa and could hurt local asset prices, as grey-listed countries are subject to greater monitoring by the FATF on concern that they are at higher risk for money laundering and terrorist financing.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points at 10.100%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.20466 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.74242 Delayed Quote.0.53%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.17% 465.08 Real-time Quote.1.66%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.32% 2062.68 Real-time Quote.6.00%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.08% 19.2829 Delayed Quote.6.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.0698 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.62422 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.24% 153.58 Real-time Quote.0.55%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.22% 18.0313 Delayed Quote.6.06%
Latest news "Economy"
02:41aCountries gather to thrash out U.N. ocean protection treaty
RE
02:38aChina says will never accept U.S. pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations
RE
02:21aHead of Sudanese paramilitary force says still committed to single army
RE
02:21aRussian rouble extends recovery from near 10-month low vs dollar
RE
02:21aBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
02:21aJapan yields tick higher after spike in U.S. peers; BOJ in focus
RE
02:19aSouth Africa's Eskom ramps up power cuts to 'Stage 6'
RE
02:18aMaersk divests logistics sites in Russia
RE
02:15aAmplats annual profit down 38% after delayed smelter rebuild
RE
02:13aSouth African rand steady; fiscal policy in focus this week
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month
2Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
3TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
4China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks
5U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg N..

HOT NEWS