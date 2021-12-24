Log in
South African rand, stocks firmer in early trade

12/24/2021 | 02:39am EST
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was slightly stronger in thin holiday trade early on Friday, building on gains made a day earlier when South African markets rode a global rally on easing concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 15.6350 against the dollar, 0.16% stronger than its previous close.

Markets around the world also edged higher on Friday and safe havens including the dollar fell further, as studies suggested Omicron might be less severe than previous variants.

South African stocks also started the day stronger. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index was up 0.36% just after market open.

Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 rising 1.5 basis points to 9.320%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS