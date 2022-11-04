Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand, stocks jump as dollar eases

11/04/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand and stocks jumped on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon soften its stance on interest rates.

At 1738 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9350 against the dollar, 2.58% stronger than its previous close.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the U.S. economy generated 261,000 jobs in October, which was higher than an estimate of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists. But the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, suggesting some loosening in labour market conditions, which could allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates rises starting in December.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was last down more than 1.5% at 111.2.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed 5.49% higher, while the broader all-share ended up 4.93%.

The resources index closed more than 9% higher, boosted by Anglo American, Gold Fields, Sasol, Sibanye-Stillwater and others.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.675%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 2.49% 0.64463 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.39% 1.13251 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.69% 0.73983 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.85% 13363.82 Real-time Quote.10.83%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.73% 17.8023 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.72% 0.99173 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.81% 0.012193 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 2.33% 0.5903 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -2.43% 17.95099 Delayed Quote.14.26%
Latest news "Economy"
02:24pSoy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
RE
02:20pKyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast
RE
02:20pAfrican Development Bank secures $31 bln at investment forum
RE
02:17pConsumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:15pRepublican takeover of U.S. Congress would mean tax fights are back
RE
02:15pG7 to be ready with details of Russian crude price cap by Dec 5 -official
RE
02:14pIMF projects Mexico's economy will slow in the near term
RE
02:14pImf noted mexico's need to take further steps toward reducing gr…
RE
02:12pTunisia signs $74 million loan with Arab Monetary Fund
RE
02:12pFinancial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
3U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
4Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
5Major shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S

HOT NEWS