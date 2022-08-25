South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed chair's speech

At 1519 GMT, the rand traded at 16.8100 against the dollar, 0.74% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was slightly down at 108.56.

Statistics South Africa figures on Thursday showed July producer inflation came in above expectations at 18.0% versus predictions for 17.6%.

Economists at Nedbank said in a note that producer prices accelerated further due to elevated global commodity prices.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index rose 0.96% while the broader all-share closed up 0.76%.

Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus, which holds a stake in Tencent, rose more than 6%, helped by a tech rally in Hong Kong, after China's cabinet said it would take more steps to support the economy, including ramping up support for technology companies.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 9.5 basis points to 10.205%.

