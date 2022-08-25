Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed chair's speech

08/25/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban

(Reuters) -South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, as investors waited for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clues about the ongoing pace of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.

At 1519 GMT, the rand traded at 16.8100 against the dollar, 0.74% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was slightly down at 108.56.

Statistics South Africa figures on Thursday showed July producer inflation came in above expectations at 18.0% versus predictions for 17.6%.

Economists at Nedbank said in a note that producer prices accelerated further due to elevated global commodity prices.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index rose 0.96% while the broader all-share closed up 0.76%.

Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus, which holds a stake in Tencent, rose more than 6%, helped by a tech rally in Hong Kong, after China's cabinet said it would take more steps to support the economy, including ramping up support for technology companies.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 9.5 basis points to 10.205%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.84% 0.69632 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.1818 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.7719 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.45% 463.87 Real-time Quote.-14.71%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.16% 13053.03 Real-time Quote.7.50%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.04% 1957.13 Real-time Quote.-2.50%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -1.06% 16.698 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 0.99619 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.012514 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NASPERS LIMITED -0.43% 2458.45 End-of-day quote.-0.55%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -0.49% 213.12 End-of-day quote.21.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.62131 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
PROSUS N.V. 6.43% 66.74 Real-time Quote.-14.72%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.00% 153.31 Real-time Quote.-14.15%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.84% 325 Delayed Quote.-32.14%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.94% 16.7807 Delayed Quote.6.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pADANI : Asia's richest man back in spotlight with media bid
RE
12:30pWall St climbs as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole
RE
12:29pSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
12:15pCarlsberg's unit in Poland could stop production due to lack of CO2 supplies -spokeswoman
RE
12:11pSouth Africa's Mr Price expands baby portfolio with standalone stores
RE
12:08pEgypt central bank increases cash withdrawal limits
RE
12:08pChilean peso currency moves +1.67%, at 905.70/906.00 pesos per d…
RE
12:06pEx-mayor in court for 'discrediting Russian army'
RE
12:05pU.S. Senator Blackburn arrives in Taiwan - live TV footage
RE
12:05pFTSE 100 Closes Up; CRH Lead the Gains -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
3Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
4Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
5Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agi..

HOT NEWS