Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand strengthens ahead of Q3 GDP data

12/07/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data that will show the economic impact from arson and looting in July.

At 0540 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8650 against the dollar, around 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Statistics South Africa will release Q3 GDP numbers around 0930 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a 1.2% quarter-on-quarter contraction.

More than 300 people were killed and thousands of stores were damaged in the riots that started as sporadic protests over the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma but broadened into a general outpouring of anger at poverty and inequality.

Also supporting the rand were comments by local and international experts that the Omicron coronavirus variant first detected in southern Africa may be causing mainly mild COVID-19 disease - although they say more research is needed to give a definitive answer.

The central bank will release November gold and foreign currency reserves figures around 0600 GMT, but they typically have little impact on the market.

The yield on the government's 2030 bond was 2 basis points higher in early deals at 9.495%, reflecting a slightly weaker price.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28aStrike ends at Walmart-owned Massmart after agreement reached
RE
02:27aUK house prices grow at fastest in 15 years in 3 months to Nov
RE
02:26aIMF chief Georgieva to visit DR Congo, Senegal this week
RE
02:25aMalaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G - minister
RE
02:18aChina foreign ministry, on u.s. diplomatic boycott of beijing winter olympics, says u.s. will pay a price for its mistakes
RE
02:18aABB unveils higher sales and profit targets
RE
02:16aSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Q3 GDP data
RE
02:14aIndian used-car platform Spinny valued at $1.8 billion in new funding round
RE
02:12aGerman October industry output rises beyond expectations
RE
02:06aChina's Nov copper imports rise to highest since March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Asia stocks bounce from one-year low, China gains on monetary easing
3U.S. financial regulators investigate Trump social media deal
4U.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car..
5Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..

HOT NEWS