Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand strengthens amid gold gains, dollar weakness

05/24/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand strengthened on Tuesday, despite fears of a slowdown in a global economic recovery, amid U.S. dollar weakness and rising prices of gold, a significant export of the country.

At 1522 GMT, the rand traded at 15.7200 against the dollar, 0.3% stronger than its previous close. Early in the day, the rand had weakened as much as 0.5% against the dollar.

Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the world's well-heeled at the annual Davos think-fest on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks tumbled after social media firm Snap issued a weak earnings forecast.

The U.S. dollar index hit a nearly one-month low on Tuesday, after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said eurozone interest rates will likely be in positive territory by the end of the third quarter, giving the euro a boost.

Gold prices rose to their highest level in two weeks, benefiting from a fall in the dollar. While the rand often tracks global economic developments and is considered a riskier asset, it is also used by investors as a proxy for the yellow metal.

A South African business cycle indicator released on Tuesday morning increased 0.5% month-on-month in March, according to central bank statistics, down from 3% in February, in an otherwise light week for domestic data.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), both the All-Share index and the blue-chip index of top-40 companies closed down about 1% each at 67,691 and 61,177 points, respectively, weighed down by tech companies.

Tech stocks including index heavyweight Naspers Ltd closed down over 6.7%, while its subsidiary Prosus NV ended down over 6%, mirroring the fall in Wall Street's main indexes, which saw several social media and internet stocks slump after Snap's weak earnings forecast.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond fell, with the yield rising 1.5 basis points to 9.735%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Rachel Savage and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pExxon must face Massachusetts climate change lawsuit, court rules
RE
12:33pRecord high U.S. house prices, rising mortgages depress new home sales
RE
12:31pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:30pU.S. forecasters predict 7th straight year of above-normal hurricane season
RE
12:30pGold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, yields retreat
RE
12:28pSaudi fiscal sustainability will target reserves not falling below certain percentage of GDP-fin min
RE
12:27pSouth African rand strengthens amid gold gains, dollar weakness
RE
12:26pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:26pBattles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says
RE
12:20pWall St drops as economic data, weak forecasts reignite slowdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS