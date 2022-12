At 1512 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1200 against the dollar, 0.77% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.144% at 104.06.

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes closed more than 1% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.240%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)