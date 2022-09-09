Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand strengthens as dollar dips; stocks rise

09/09/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

(Reuters) -South Africa's rand strengthened on Friday after the dollar fell ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.

At 1550 GMT, the rand traded at 17.2700 against the dollar, 1.47% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down around 0.5% at 108.950.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 index rose 2.46%, while the broader all-share index was up 2.15%, driven mostly by mining and banking shares.

Stronger commodities prices gave a boost to assets in the resource-rich country, Gerhard Parkin, portfolio manager for BP Bernstein, told Reuters.

"That's just a relief rally in the shares that were oversold," Parkin said.

He also cited Chinese inflation data that came below consensus and left room for further central bank policy easing.

Among gainers, miners Anglo American Platinum, Anglo American PLC, Kumba Iron Ore and BHP Group Ltd were up around 5-6%. Overall, the mining index closed 2.68% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond rose, with the yield down 7.5 basis points to 10.305%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Anait Miridzhanian and Nqobile Dludla in JohannesburgEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.80% 0.68093 Delayed Quote.5.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.30% 1.15425 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.60% 1.15894 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.763924 Delayed Quote.9.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.76704 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.81% 446.67 Real-time Quote.-18.51%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.72% 17.38313 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.00407 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
GOLD 0.44% 1718.25 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.30% 0.012502 Delayed Quote.6.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012561 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.62% 0.61061 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.80% 146.49 Real-time Quote.-18.61%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.61% 1007.74 Real-time Quote.-5.90%
SILVER 1.21% 18.789 Delayed Quote.-20.83%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.995917 Delayed Quote.13.72%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -1.03% 17.3152 Delayed Quote.7.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pChilean peso moves -1.61%, at 894.90/895.20 against dollar…
RE
12:37pOil prices extend gains, brent and wti rise by $3/bbl…
RE
12:31pNew York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
RE
12:31pEU aims to ban products, imports made with forced labour - document
RE
12:29pWall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks
RE
12:29pUkraine has retaken settlements in Kharkiv region - Russian-installed official
RE
12:25pFTSE 100 Closes Higher on Gains for Energy, Mining Stocks
DJ
12:15pU.S. household wealth falls again in second quarter, Fed says
RE
12:13pZelenskiy to appeal directly to U.S. defense companies
RE
12:12pRussian economy shrinks 4.1% y/y in Q2 as sanctions weigh - revised data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
2FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
3UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
4Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags
5UK fashion retailer ASOS hit by weak August sales

HOT NEWS