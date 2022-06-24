Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand strengthens as dollar slides, stocks jump

06/24/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of South African rand

(Reuters) -South Africa's rand strengthened against a sliding dollar on Friday, as investors started to scale back bets on how far central banks will be able to lift interest rates this cycle to rein in inflation.

Global financial markets have been roiled this month on worries that rapid rate hikes by major central banks could cause a recession. However, sliding commodity prices eased some worries about inflation on Friday, sending world stocks higher.

At 1625 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8075 against the dollar, 0.97% higher than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, dropped 0.18% to 104.21, and was on track for its first weekly decline this month, as traders dialled down bets on where interest rates may peak.

Analysts however, have warned of a more hawkish South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in the near-term, expecting it to raise rates to inflation.

"Although the ZAR has held up well to date, the SARB is likely to deem more-decisive policy action necessary to raise policy rates back up to pre-COVID levels as soon as possible in light of an increasingly complex and uncertain environment for risky assets," Jeff Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas South Africa, said in a note.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rose, mirroring gains in global equity markets, with the All-Share index rising 1.61% to 66,349 points, and the Top-40 index closing 1.65% higher at 59,993 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond fell, with the yield up 16.5 basis points to 10.260%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pCanada's competition tribunal says rogers, shaw and co…
RE
01:02pRogers, Shaw to participate in tribunal mediation for proposed C$20 billion deal
RE
01:01pEcuador opposition lawmakers begin efforts to remove Lasso, protests rage on
RE
01:00pRUSSIA : EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences
RE
12:59pFRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER : U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling is major setback for human rights
RE
12:59pJuul appeals to block FDA ban on e-cigarettes
RE
12:57pBiden calls U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling 'a sad day for the court and for the country'
RE
12:49pCopper heads for worst weekly loss in a year, nickel and tin plunge
RE
12:43pColombian central bank could roll out biggest rate hike since 1998
RE
12:40pUkraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
4MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
5Zendesk nears buyout deal with group of private equity firms - sources

HOT NEWS