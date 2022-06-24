South African rand strengthens as dollar slides, stocks jump

Global financial markets have been roiled this month on worries that rapid rate hikes by major central banks could cause a recession. However, sliding commodity prices eased some worries about inflation on Friday, sending world stocks higher.

At 1625 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8075 against the dollar, 0.97% higher than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, dropped 0.18% to 104.21, and was on track for its first weekly decline this month, as traders dialled down bets on where interest rates may peak.

Analysts however, have warned of a more hawkish South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in the near-term, expecting it to raise rates to inflation.

"Although the ZAR has held up well to date, the SARB is likely to deem more-decisive policy action necessary to raise policy rates back up to pre-COVID levels as soon as possible in light of an increasingly complex and uncertain environment for risky assets," Jeff Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas South Africa, said in a note.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rose, mirroring gains in global equity markets, with the All-Share index rising 1.61% to 66,349 points, and the Top-40 index closing 1.65% higher at 59,993 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond fell, with the yield up 16.5 basis points to 10.260%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)