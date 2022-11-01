Advanced search
South African rand strengthens as markets await Fed rate decision

11/01/2022 | 03:21am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday, as the dollar retreated ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, with investors entertaining the idea the U.S. central bank could shift to a less-aggressive policy narrative.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2700 against the dollar, 0.56% stronger than its previous close.

"The market is already priced for a 75bp hike so that decision will not impact market sentiment much," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

"More important will be the guidance offered by the Fed and whether the pivot to less-aggressive tightening or a pause is indeed in the offing," it said.

Improved risk sentiment in the market ahead of Fed decision has helped emerging market currencies such as the rand.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading down 0.41% to 111.08.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.855%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.64186 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.15149 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.73663 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.17% 13361.81 Real-time Quote.9.59%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.08% 18.10966 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 0.99146 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.41% 0.58527 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.38% 18.265 Delayed Quote.13.49%
HOT NEWS