Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand strengths amid broad dollar weakness

06/21/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

(Reuters) -The South African rand strengthened against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday, although worries lingered over aggressive interest hikes from global central banks.

At 1603 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8700 against the dollar, 1.09% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, weakened slightly to 104.35.

The focus was on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for clues on future interest rate hikes amid fears that aggressive policy tightening by central banks could usher in a recession.

The rand showed little reaction to a slight decrease in the monthly South African composite business cycle indicator, which collects data including vehicle sales, business confidence and money supply.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) traded higher, mirroring broader strength in equities as investors returning from a long weekend in the United States scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies.

"Risk assets may be in for a sympathy bounce today ... And with U.S. traders returning to their desks, it seems like a good opportunity for a small relief rally before the next leg lower for global equities," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Overall on the JSE, the All-Share index rose 0.6% to 66,747 points, while the Top-40 index closed 0.5% higher at 60,374 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond firmed, with the yields down 7.5 basis points at 10.165%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;Editing by David Goodman and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pIrs still faces 'real challenges' despite clearing backlog of 8…
RE
01:40pIrs says it has hired 1,500 new employees and adding thousands o…
RE
01:40pIrs has processed more than 143 mln tax returns received in 2022…
RE
01:40pIrs says it will complete processing this week of all original,…
RE
01:29pDoes Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?
RE
01:05pSouth African rand strengths amid broad dollar weakness
RE
01:05pDemand issues account for one-third of U.S. inflation spike - SF Fed
RE
12:57pCROP WATCH : Soy health improves in heat; corn mostly holds up -Braun
RE
12:56pFed's Barkin backs 50 or 75 bps rate hike in July
RE
12:55pCarrefour CEO says well placed to deal with sustained inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
5FlatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated resu..

HOT NEWS