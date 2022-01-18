South African rand ticks lower as rising Treasury yields support dollar

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4350 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up 0.1% against a basket of currencies as U.S. two-year yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020, last up 8 basis points.

In the absence of major local drivers, the rand has tended to track global factors, especially dollar moves and the outlook for U.S. interest rates, in recent sessions.

Around 0930 GMT on Tuesday, Statistics South Africa will release November mining numbers.

On Wednesday, investor focus will turn to December consumer inflation and November retail sales data.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond slipped in early deals, with the yield rising 3.5 basis points to 9.45%.

