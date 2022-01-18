Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand ticks lower as rising Treasury yields support dollar

01/18/2022 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower early on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar was supported by rising Treasury yields.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4350 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up 0.1% against a basket of currencies as U.S. two-year yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020, last up 8 basis points.

In the absence of major local drivers, the rand has tended to track global factors, especially dollar moves and the outlook for U.S. interest rates, in recent sessions.

Around 0930 GMT on Tuesday, Statistics South Africa will release November mining numbers.

On Wednesday, investor focus will turn to December consumer inflation and November retail sales data.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond slipped in early deals, with the yield rising 3.5 basis points to 9.45%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.36387 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.79889 Delayed Quote.0.64%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.31% 554.02 Delayed Quote.3.57%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.57% 2023.23 Delayed Quote.2.70%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.38% 17.6294 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.1396 Delayed Quote.0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013439 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6774 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.21% 181.94 Delayed Quote.4.35%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.49% 15.47095 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aEuro zone consumers in for a shock as power bills soar
RE
02:40aGSK : Jefferies raises target price to $52.50 from $51
RE
02:40aChina suspects COVID-19 might arrive in overseas mail
RE
02:38aU.s. crude oil futures rise to session high of $85.66 a barrel, highest since oct 2014
RE
02:35aSri lanka cenbank governor says sri lanka has paid $500 mln sovereign bond that matured jan 18 - tweet
RE
02:35aAsian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
RE
02:33aPetershill Partners says made $458 million of investments in Q4
RE
02:33aClaim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says
RE
02:33aUK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel
RE
02:29aSouth African rand ticks lower as rising Treasury yields support dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered extensive damage, more deaths feared
3Horta-Osorio's broken promise the final straw at embittered Credit Suis..
4BlackRock's Fink defends push for companies to value more than profits
5Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.95 GW in fiscal year 2021

HOT NEWS