Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand trades marginally stronger in early trade

06/25/2021 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand traded stronger on Monday as the dollar weakened on the back of uncertainty as to what direction the U.S. Federal Reserve would take on rate hikes.

A raft of mixed signals from the Fed in the last couple of weeks has made the rand jittery as investors fear rising inflation numbers in the U.S. could force the Fed to clamp down on a loose monetary policy in 2022 instead of 2023 as earlier expected.

At 0735 GMT, the local currency was trading 14.17 rand against a dollar, down 0.18%.

In early June, the rand had reached a 28-month high, making it the best performing emerging market currencies on hopes that a dovish Fed would keep the flow of dollars into riskier markets.

Since then it has lost over 5% as investors continue to brace uncertainty. But they are hoping it is a transitory period.

"The Rand continues to underperform the rest of the EM (emerging market) currencies, for now, giving room for the Rand to possibly recover further in the short term,' Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aOil prices rise as global inventories decline
RE
05:01aLate night breakthrough brings EU closer to deal on farm subsidies
RE
05:00aFX set for robust weekly gains on interest rate hikes
RE
04:45aSouth African rand trades marginally stronger in early trade
RE
04:44aSouth Africa's Eskom to pay disputed wage rise in union stand-off
RE
04:36aGAVI board approves $775 mln for COVID-19 vaccine delivery - statement
RE
04:36aGavi board has approved $775 million in funding for delivery of covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies eligible for support over next two years- statement
RE
04:36aLawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM
RE
04:34aShareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance
RE
04:32aChinese firm Didi's $4 billion IPO books covered on first day of bookbuild -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
2Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
5Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS