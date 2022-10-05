South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks slide

Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on
Wednesday as the excitement of the previous day's rally in
stocks and risk-friendlier currencies wore off and the U.S.
dollar rebounded.
At 1651 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8550 against the
dollar, down 1.28% from its previous close.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six other major currencies, rose 1.116% to 111.41, after
suffering its heaviest setback in over two years on Tuesday.
S&P Global's South Africa PMI survey released on Thursday
showed domestic private sector activity contracted in September
as increased power cuts led to the sharpest declines this year
in both output and sales.
Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed lower, with
the benchmark all-share index and the Top-40
index both down 1.06%.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker
in afternoon deals, with the yield down 7.5 basis points to
10.715%.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Nellie Peyton in
Dakar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan)