  Homepage
  News
News
News 

South African rand weakens against dollar; stocks slide

12/30/2022 | 11:24am EST
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand currency and stocks weakened on Friday, as investors opted for caution in the final trading session of the year.

At 1606 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0075 against the dollar, 0.34% weaker than its previous close.

Local data on Friday showed that the country's trade balance returned to a surplus in November after slipping into deficit in October.

"Trade conditions will remain subdued in 2023 as global growth forecasts continue to be downgraded due to the persistence of geopolitical tensions, sticky inflation, high energy prices and tight financial conditions," economists at Nedbank said in a note.

Other data showed that South Africa recorded a budget deficit of 23.52 billion rand ($1 billion) in November, compared to a shortfall of 21.78 billion rand in the same month a year earlier.

Its private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising 9.34% in October, central bank data showed.

On the stock market, which closed at 1000 GMT, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes fell around 0.8%, mostly due to declines in the resources index.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was higher in afternoon deals, with the yield down 7 basis points at 10.185%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.2071 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.73839 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.73% 459.22 Real-time Quote.-13.45%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.93% 1960 Real-time Quote.-1.29%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.80% 18.19196 Delayed Quote.0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.38% 1.06991 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -0.09% 212.58 End-of-day quote.21.46%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63412 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.87% 152.58 Real-time Quote.-12.08%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.45% 17.0011 Delayed Quote.7.07%
HOT NEWS