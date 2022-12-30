South African rand weakens against dollar; stocks slide

At 1606 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0075 against the dollar, 0.34% weaker than its previous close.

Local data on Friday showed that the country's trade balance returned to a surplus in November after slipping into deficit in October.

"Trade conditions will remain subdued in 2023 as global growth forecasts continue to be downgraded due to the persistence of geopolitical tensions, sticky inflation, high energy prices and tight financial conditions," economists at Nedbank said in a note.

Other data showed that South Africa recorded a budget deficit of 23.52 billion rand ($1 billion) in November, compared to a shortfall of 21.78 billion rand in the same month a year earlier.

Its private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising 9.34% in October, central bank data showed.

On the stock market, which closed at 1000 GMT, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes fell around 0.8%, mostly due to declines in the resources index.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was higher in afternoon deals, with the yield down 7 basis points at 10.185%.

