  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

South African rand weakens ahead of Fed decision

11/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision amid speculation it might signal a slowdown in the pace of future rate hikes.

At 1531 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand traded at 18.2200 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

Markets widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points but the focus will be on its commentary on inflation and any clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

"The Fed will hike by a further 75bp today and will signal more to come, but probably at a slower pace," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed 0.47% lower, while the broader all-share index ended down 0.43%.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 9 basis points to 10.720%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.64104 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.14655 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.73362 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 13370.61 Real-time Quote.9.99%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.04% 17.9641 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 0.98742 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.58616 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.01% 18.1873 Delayed Quote.14.66%
HOT NEWS