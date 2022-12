At 0632 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9875 against the dollar, 0.22% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.1% at 104.08.

Central bank data earlier on Friday showed South Africa's private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising by 9.34% in October.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was higher in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.235%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya)