Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand weakens as Fed decision looms

10/31/2022 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of this week's highly anticipated policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2425 against the dollar, 0.51% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. Fed is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike after the conclusion of this week's policy-setting meeting on Wednesday.

"If the Fed remains very hawkish, the dollar can continue its rally ... placing risk assets like the rand under pressure," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE said in a research note.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading up 0.06% to 110.88.

South Africa's private sector credit in September rose 9.74% year-on-year after rising by 7.86% in the prior month, according to central bank data.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.760%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.64122 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.15961 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.73395 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 13345.33 Real-time Quote.9.59%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.45% 18.14879 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 0.9946 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012134 Delayed Quote.-9.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.58237 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.53% 18.2466 Delayed Quote.12.43%
Latest news "Economy"
03:21aHong Kong eyes return to global financial map with summit amid talent crunch, geo-tension
RE
03:21aEgypt interest rate hike step in right direction, IMF official says
RE
03:20aSouth Korean shares end month with biggest gain in nearly two years
RE
03:17aRussian oil output and exports dip in October, Kommersant reports
RE
03:16aSweden's financial watchdog mulls fine over IT incident at Swedbank
RE
03:14aU.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'
RE
03:14aIn Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected
RE
03:12aSouth Africa's private sector credit up 9.74% y/y in September
RE
03:11aSouth African rand weakens as Fed decision looms
RE
03:09aSouth Korea's Yoon calls for safety measures over unorganised large gatherings
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
2China's factory, services activity skids on relentless COVID curbs
3Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
4China's Geely to spin off and list its Zeekr electric car brand
5Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zheng..

HOT NEWS