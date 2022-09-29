Advanced search
South African rand weakens as dollar bounces back

09/29/2022 | 02:53am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar regained its footing after a recent dip.

At 0642 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9550 against the dollar, 0.67% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of major rivals, bounced around 0.4% to 113.50 and isn't far below its 20-year high of 114.78.

"Volatility is expected to remain the order of the day for some time to come, with the USD-ZAR looking increasingly comfortable around the 18.0000 mark," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.805%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS