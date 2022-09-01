Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand weakens as dollar hits a new 20-yr high

09/01/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday as the dollar hit a fresh two-decade high after U.S. data showed a strong economy, raising more expectations of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

At 1639 GMT, the rand traded at 17.2950 against the dollar, 0.93% weaker than its previous close.

The greenback was last up 0.73% at 109.64, after hitting 109.99 earlier, its highest since June 2002.

It strengthened after a government report showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, consistent with strong demand for workers and tight labour market conditions.

Analysts are expecting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting later this month on the back of strong local economic data.

This is not only creating pressure on currencies of advanced markets, but forcing investors to flee to the safe haven U.S. from riskier markets such as South Africa.

"The South African rand is suffering at the hands of declining global risk sentiment on the back of a hawkish Federal Reserve," said Warren Venketas, analyst at forex trading firm IG.

The local currency has lost almost 16% against the dollar in the last five months from its peak of 14.4651 rand against the dollar at the start of April.

The weakening has also been led by cooling off in commodity prices.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) fell, weighed down by the mining index, which closed 4.51% lower.

Overall on the JSE, the Top-40 index closed down 2.01% while the broader all-share index dropped by 1.84%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was down in early deals, with the yield up 11 basis points to 10.550%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.28% 94.879 Delayed Quote.13.81%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.03% 161.53 Delayed Quote.3.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.53% 1.15346 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.26% 106.316 Delayed Quote.16.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.75912 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.47% 139.191 Delayed Quote.6.29%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.04% 17.19465 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.96% 0.9938 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.49% 1.757778 Delayed Quote.12.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012554 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.14% 0.7008 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.25% 84.926 Delayed Quote.8.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.60645 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.49% 140.04 Delayed Quote.20.59%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.94% 17.30105 Delayed Quote.6.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pStocks slide, dollar spikes as September starts stormy
RE
12:59pCanada authorizes first Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults
RE
12:54pItaly state sector budget surplus at 650 million euros in August
RE
12:50pSouth African rand weakens as dollar hits a new 20-yr high
RE
12:44pDemocratic Republic of Congo has received two offers for gas blocks
RE
12:40pU.N. chief hopes China adopts recommendations made in report on Xinjiang - spokesperson
RE
12:38pChevron applies for Venezuela license renewal, proposes wider business
RE
12:28pDakar- namibia oil minister says production at total and shell o…
RE
12:25pGorbachev died shocked and bewildered by Ukraine conflict - interpreter
RE
12:25pUnite - secures improved holiday pay for balfour beatty electric…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
5Exclusive-U.S. sought records on Binance CEO for crypto money launderin..

HOT NEWS