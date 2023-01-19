Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand weakens; central bank seen raising rates next week

01/19/2023 | 10:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a two Rand coin from South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand weakened on Thursday, as a Reuters poll predicted the central bank would deliver another interest rate hike next week.

At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3400 against the U.S. dollar, 1.14% weaker than its previous close.

Eleven of the 20 economists polled by Reuters predicted the South African Reserve Bank would raise rates by 50 basis points to 7.50% at its upcoming rate-setting announcement on Jan. 26.

Most economists saw no further rate hikes after next week, forecasting the end of a tightening cycle that began in November 2021.

Recent economic data in Africa's most industrialised nation have been mixed, with weak November mining numbers released this week, followed by in-line December inflation figures and better-than-expected November retail sales.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index ended 0.58% lower and the broader all-share index dropped 0.45%.

However, Woolworths was up almost 5% after South African food and fashion retailer raised its profit growth forecast, saying it now expected half-year earnings to jump as much as 80% on strong Black Friday sales and festive demand.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 8.5 basis points to 9.740%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Jamie Freed and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.54% 0.6903 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.23492 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.74218 Delayed Quote.1.17%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.52% 484.14 Real-time Quote.6.43%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 1.13% 18.69371 Delayed Quote.1.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.08064 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.83% 0.63884 Delayed Quote.1.29%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.23% 161.22 Real-time Quote.6.05%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 1.15% 17.2984 Delayed Quote.0.30%
