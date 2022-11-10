Advanced search
South African rand weakens in early trade, eyes on U.S. inflation

11/10/2022 | 02:47am EST
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded lower early on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8000 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, was down more than 0.1%.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 1330 GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline on both a monthly and an annual basis.

ETM Analytics wrote in a research note that U.S. factors continue to dominate the rand's short-term direction, but South Africa's problems loom large.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.500%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.1383 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7376 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 13352.13 Real-time Quote.9.20%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.03% 17.8056 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.00094 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.42% 0.012235 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.48% 0.5858 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.25% 17.79913 Delayed Quote.10.68%
