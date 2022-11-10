South African rand weakens in early trade, eyes on U.S. inflation

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8000 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, was down more than 0.1%.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 1330 GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline on both a monthly and an annual basis.

ETM Analytics wrote in a research note that U.S. factors continue to dominate the rand's short-term direction, but South Africa's problems loom large.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.500%.

