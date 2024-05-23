JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Thursday, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes released on Wednesday hinted that interest rates will remain higher for longer in the world's biggest economy.

At 0733 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3750 against the dollar, around 0.5% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.03% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

On Wednesday the Fed released the minutes of its most recent meeting, giving hints on the future interest rate path of the world's biggest economy.

"The rhetoric remains the same, and that is rates will stay higher for longer. Some of the Fed members were even in favour of raising interest rates should it be warranted," said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analysts in a research note.

Like other emerging market currencies, the risk-sensitive rand often takes cues from global drivers like U.S. monetary policy in addition to local data points.

"With little in the way of data out today, we look for ranges to return," RMB analysts added.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes were up around 0.2% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 8 basis points to 10.370%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Bate Felix)