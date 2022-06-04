South African rand weaker after U.S. jobs report boosts dollar

At 1618 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5750 against the dollar, about 0.8% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up about 0.4% following the employment report.

Johannesburg-listed Stocks dropped slightly on Friday, with the Top-40 index down 0.17% at 64,319 points and the All-share index 0.16% lower at 70,920 points.

The stock market was most negatively affected by the resources index, which closed down 2.14% due to lower metal prices.

However, the banking index was up 1.8%, with South African bank FirstRand rising 4.72%, after a trading update predicted an increase of more than 20% in headline earnings per share in 2022.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond firmed slightly, with the yield down 2.5 basis point at 9.830%.

