  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
South African rand weaker as soft Chinese data prompts risk aversion

10/18/2021 | 03:33am EDT
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened weaker on Monday, as soft economic data in China bolstered the dollar and prompted investors to sell riskier assets.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at 14.6800 against the dollar, roughly 0.5% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up around 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

China's economic growth hit its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner.

This week the local data calendar is light, with the September consumer price index on Wednesday likely to attract most attention.

Government bonds sold off on Monday, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond rising 5.5 basis points to 9.465%. The Top-40 index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange was up around 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
