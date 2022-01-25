Log in
South African rand weaker on Ukraine tension, Fed worries

01/25/2022 | 03:11am EST
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Tuesday, as worries about a potential military conflict in Ukraine and policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve made investors sell riskier assets.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 15.3200 against the dollar, down around 0.4% from its previous close.

Markets had until recently mostly shrugged off a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders, but tensions have ratcheted up lately.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, while Russia denounced Western "hysteria".

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, and investors will be anxious for hints about the timing and pace of interest rate hikes.

Limiting rand losses, on Thursday South Africa's central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 4.00% in response to rising inflation, according to a Reuters poll published last week.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was also weaker in early deals on Tuesday, with the yield rising 3.5 basis points to 9.335%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.21% 0.7142 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.34841 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.79096 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.31% 17.314 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.13084 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013389 Delayed Quote.0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.40% 0.66784 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.06% 78.6944 Delayed Quote.3.30%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.45% 15.3119 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
