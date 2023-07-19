On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased 0.7%.
Sales in the three months to the end of May were down 1.5% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 1.4% year on year in May after declining by a revised 1.8% in April, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased 0.7%.
Sales in the three months to the end of May were down 1.5% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|472.91 PTS
|-0.17%
|+3.66%
|-
|157.44 PTS
|-0.02%
|+5.46%
|-
|2048.60 PTS
|+0.15%
|+4.46%
|-
Rates, inflation, China.. Economist Christophe Barraud unveils its forecasts
Renowned economist and forecaster Christophe Barraud spoke with us about the economic context in the major economies (USA, Europe and China) and unveiled his forecasts for growth, inflation, credit and monetary policy.