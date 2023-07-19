JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 1.4% year on year in May after declining by a revised 1.8% in April, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased 0.7%.

Sales in the three months to the end of May were down 1.5% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)