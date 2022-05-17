Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African retailer Pick n Pay reports higher annual earnings

05/17/2022 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers repair a logo of South African retailer Pick n Pay in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay reported a 14.5% rise in annual earnings on Tuesday, despite losing about 2.7 billion rand ($168 million) in estimated sales from last year's civil unrest in the country and liquor sale restrictions.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, came in at 262.59 cents for the year ended Feb. 27, compared with 229.31 cents in the previous comparable period.

Group turnover increased by 5.2% to 97.9 billion rand, as cash-strapped shoppers sought value offered by Pick n Pay value and Boxer supermarkets.

Its clothing business also contributed to growth with sales rising by 21%, gaining market share for a fourth consecutive year, while the relaunch of its on-demand grocery delivery service delivered growth of more than 300% since August 2021.

This came despite losing an estimated 1.8 billion in sales from the civil unrest and 900 million rand from the trading restrictions on liquor, mainly in the first half of the year.

About 212 Pick n Pay and Boxer stores and two Pick n Pay distribution centres were damaged and looted during the July violence triggered by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, and a further 551 stores were closed on a precautionary basis.

The group recovered 958.7 million rand of material damage losses related to the unrest from state-owned insurer SASRIA during the financial year and received 145.2 million rand of interim business interruption insurance payments in March 2022.

Pick n Pay Chief Executive Officer Pieter Boone hailed the company's performance in a highly disrupted year and the extraordinary recovery made after the civil unrest.

"Our sales in the fourth quarter of the last financial year, and first quarter of this financial year, demonstrate our potential," Boone said.

($1 = 16.0659 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aNigeria's accountant general faces corruption charges after arrest
RE
05:04aBritain to set out new steps to tackle post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
RE
05:03aFinland's Parliament likely to vote on NATO application on Tuesday
RE
05:02aIn Buffalo, Biden to meet victims' families after white supremacist shooting
RE
05:01aChina Southern says delivery timetable for Boeing 737 MAX jets not confirmed
RE
05:00aDollar rally pauses, rivals seek tentative recovery
RE
05:00aStocks rise on hopes China will ease tech crackdown
RE
05:00aU.S. Treasury's Yellen and trade czar Tai at odds over China tariffs
RE
04:57aJapan to allow limited tour groups from May as step to full re-opening
RE
04:56aEthiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Marketmind: Apocalypse now?
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to mo..

HOT NEWS