KINSHASA (Reuters) - One South African soldier was killed and 13 others where injured in a battle with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the South African National Defence Force said on Friday.

The soldiers, deployed to Congo as part of its contribution to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) force sent to tackle armed groups there, came in contact with the rebels in the eastern town of Sake on Thursday, the defence force statement said.

"In a battle that ensued between M23 and our forces, 13 members were injured and one was fatally wounded," it said, adding that two armoured personnel carriers were destroyed.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Bill Berkrot)