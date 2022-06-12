Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African trade unions sign wage deal with miner Sibanye

06/12/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mine workers protest outside government's offices, in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Two South African trade unions have signed a three-year wage agreement with miner Sibanye Stillwater on June 11, one of the unions said on Sunday, removing the last hurdle to restarting operations at its gold mines in the country.

The unions - National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) - had agreed on a wage deal with the company on June 3 after almost three months of strike action, but did not sign an agreement as some finer aspects of the deal were still being negotiated.

Sibanye, which also mines platinum group metals in South Africa and the United States, had said on Friday that certain terms in the draft agreement had not been agreed by the parties and as a result they were not allowed to return to work.

Sibanye had locked out its employees from its gold operations since the time the strike began in early March.

"The wage agreement, signed late early hours of Saturday morning, ends a three month strike first called by the NUM and AMCU on March 8," NUM said in a statement.

Sibanye did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pGun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support
RE
11:57aFrance to face early heat wave from Wednesday - state forecaster
RE
11:57aBipartisan U.S. Senate group unveils framework on gun safety reform
RE
11:29aBOX OFFICE : 'Jurassic World Dominion' Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stays Strong With $50 Million
RE
11:11aNATO chief says Turkey's concerns are legitimate
RE
11:07aIsrael to boost building starts in bid to rein in soaring housing costs
RE
11:04aItalian far-right leader Meloni eyes breakthrough in mayoral votes
RE
11:03aN.Korea fires multiple artillery shots, S.Korea says
RE
11:01aSouth African trade unions sign wage deal with miner Sibanye
RE
10:50aItalian far-right leader Meloni eyes breakthrough in mayoral votes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
2Taiwan's CPC buys first crude with carbon offset from SOCAR
3Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
4Aviva : global websites
5BOC Aviation : HSBC 16th Annual Transport & Logistics Conference

HOT NEWS