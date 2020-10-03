Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African union threatens strike at coal and diamond mines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 04:07am EDT

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) threatened on Friday to call a strike at mining companies De Beers, Exxaro and Petra Diamonds after failing to reach wage agreements.

NUM, one of the biggest mining unions in South Africa, said it had secured a certificate to stage a strike after talks on a wage settlement in mediation with the companies at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) came to no agreement.

It said it was finalising picketing rules with the CCMA but did not say when the strike would go ahead.

"It is going to be a big, big fight," said William Mabapa, NUM Chief Negotiator at the three companies, said in a statement.

"Food prices, fuel prices and general inflation had sky-rocketed. There is just no room for peanuts increases and for that, we are prepared for war."

The three companies all said in separate statements that they would continue to engage with the union to find a solution.

"We value our employees and our relationship with the NUM and we will therefore continue with our engagements in an effort to reach a sustainable agreement in the interest of all parties, considering the current external environment," De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, said in its statement.

Exxaro is the biggest coal supplier to South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom.

NUM has also reached a deadlock in its wage negotiations with unlisted Seriti Coal Mine and has declared a dispute with the CCMA for mediation, a move that is one step short of a strike.

South Africa's labour laws allow for wage disputes to be referred to an outside mediator. If that fails, employees can go on strike.

NUM said it is demanding an increase of 8.5% across the board while the company is offering workers a 4% rise.

Seriti said talks with the union were continuing.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 2nd OCTOBER 2020
PU
05:42aUK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties
RE
05:38aUK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties
RE
05:25aFrance's central banker sounds alarm bell over public spending
RE
05:15aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Discussion of the current state and prospects of cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
PU
04:57aGERMANY'S MAAS : No longer any way around EU sanctions against Russia in Navalny case
RE
04:45aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Během voleb došlo v budově ČSÚ k havárii (Czech only)
PU
04:40aUk transport connection review will look at air links within uk, consider fixed link between gb and n.ireland, boosting rail links to scotland
RE
04:40aBritish prime minister launches review aimed at boosting transport connections across uk
RE
04:20aWORLD BANK : Labor Mobility as a Jobs Strategy for Myanmar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retai..
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
5MESOBLAST LIMITED : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigatio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group