South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

JERUSALEM, April 10 (Reuters) - The coronavirus variant
discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's
COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in
Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and
the research has not been peer reviewed.
The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people
who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they
received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same
number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age
and gender, among other characteristics.
The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up
about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people
studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and
Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit.
But among patients who had received two doses of the
vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher
than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.
This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the
South African variant, compared with the original coronavirus
and a variant first identified in Britain that has come to
comprise nearly all COVID-19 cases in Israel, the researchers
said.
"We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South
African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose,
compared to the unvaccinated group. This means that the South
African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the
vaccine's protection," said Tel Aviv University's Adi Stern.
The researchers cautioned, though, that the study only had a
small sample size of people infected with the South African
variant because of its rarity in Israel.
They also said the research was not intended to deduce
overall vaccine effectiveness against any variant, since it only
looked at people who had already tested positive for COVID-19,
not at overall infection rates.
Pfizer and BioNTech could not be
immediately reached for comment outside business hours.
The companies said on April 1 that their vaccine was around
91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data
that included participants inoculated for up to six months.
In respect to the South African variant, they said that
among a group of 800 study volunteers in South Africa, where
B.1.351 is widespread, there were nine cases of COVID-19, all of
which occurred among participants who got the placebo. Of those
nine cases, six were among individuals infected with the South
African variant.
Some previous studies have indicated that the
Pfizer/BioNTech shot was less potent against the B.1.351 variant
than against other variants of the coronavirus, but still
offered a robust defence.
While the results of the study may cause concern, the low
prevalence of the South African strain was encouraging,
according to Stern.
"Even if the South African variant does break through the
vaccine's protection, it has not spread widely through the
population," said Stern, adding that the British variant may be
"blocking" the spread of the South African strain.
Almost 53% of Israel's 9.3 million population has received
both Pfizer doses. Israel has largely reopened its economy in
recent weeks while the pandemic appears to be receding, with
infection rates, severe illness and hospitalizations dropping
sharply. About a third of Israelis are below the age of 16,
which means they are still not eligible for the shot.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Pravin Char)