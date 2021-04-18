South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine protection, but vaccine highly effective, Israeli study says

JERUSALEM, April 18 (Reuters) - The coronavirus variant
discovered in South Africa can break through the protection
provided by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some
extent, a real-world data study in Israel found. However, the
variant's prevalence in Israel is very low and the vaccine
remains highly effective.
The study was released on the medRxiv pre-print site on
April 9 and has not been peer reviewed. It compared almost 400
people who had tested positive for COVID-19, after they received
one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of
unvaccinated patients with the disease.
It matched age and gender, among other characteristics.
The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up
about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people
studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and
Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit.
But among patients who had received two doses of the
vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher
than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.
This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the
South African variant, compared with the original coronavirus
and a variant first identified in Britain that has come to
comprise nearly all COVID-19 cases in Israel, the researchers
said.
The researchers said the study was not intended to assess
overall vaccine effectiveness against any variant, since it only
looked at people who had already tested positive for COVID-19,
not at overall infection rates.
Separate real-world Israeli studies on the vaccine's overall
effectiveness, including by Clalit, have shown the Pfizer shot
to be more than 90% effective.
"We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South
African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose,
compared to the unvaccinated group. This means that the South
African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the
vaccine's protection," said Tel Aviv University's Adi Stern.
In an update to the study posted on April 16, the
researchers noted that within the group of people who received
two doses, which comprised eight people, all of the B.1.351
infections occurred within a week to 13 days after the second
shot. None of them tested positive for it 14 days or more after
the second dose.
"This may imply that there is a short window of
susceptibility to B.1.351 infection limited to the immediate two
weeks after the second dose – but we cannot be confident that
this is indeed the case," Stern and Clalit's Ran Balicer said in
an email to Reuters on Sunday.
The researchers cautioned, though, that the study only had a
small sample size of people infected with the South African
variant because of its rarity in Israel.
"The B.1.351 incidence in Israel to-date remains low and
vaccine effectiveness remains high among those fully
vaccinated," the study said.
Pfizer declined to comment on the Israeli study.
Pfizer and BioNTech said on April 1 that their vaccine
was around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated
trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six
months.
They have been testing a third dose of their shot as a
booster, and have said they could modify the shot to
specifically address new variants if needed.
In respect to the South African variant, they said that
among a group of 800 study volunteers in South Africa, where
B.1.351 is widespread, there were nine cases of COVID-19, all of
which occurred among participants who got the placebo. Of those
nine cases, six were among individuals infected with the South
African variant.
Some previous studies have indicated that the
Pfizer/BioNTech shot was less potent against the B.1.351 variant
than against other variants of the coronavirus, but still
offered a powerful defence.
While the results of the study may cause concern, the low
prevalence of the South African strain was encouraging,
according to Stern.
"Even if the South African variant does break through the
vaccine's protection, it has not spread widely through the
population," said Stern, adding that the British variant may be
"blocking" the spread of the South African strain.
More than half of Israel's 9.3 million population has
received both Pfizer doses. Israel has largely reopened its
economy in recent weeks while the pandemic appears to be
receding with a sharp drop in infections and hospitalizations.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Pravin Char, Frances
Kerry and Daniel Wallis)