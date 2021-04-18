Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine protection, but vaccine highly effective, Israeli study says

04/18/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, April 18 (Reuters) - The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can break through the protection provided by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found. However, the variant's prevalence in Israel is very low and the vaccine remains highly effective.

The study was released on the medRxiv pre-print site on April 9 and has not been peer reviewed. It compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease.

It matched age and gender, among other characteristics.

The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit.

But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the South African variant, compared with the original coronavirus and a variant first identified in Britain that has come to comprise nearly all COVID-19 cases in Israel, the researchers said.

The researchers said the study was not intended to assess overall vaccine effectiveness against any variant, since it only looked at people who had already tested positive for COVID-19, not at overall infection rates.

Separate real-world Israeli studies on the vaccine's overall effectiveness, including by Clalit, have shown the Pfizer shot to be more than 90% effective.

"We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose, compared to the unvaccinated group. This means that the South African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the vaccine's protection," said Tel Aviv University's Adi Stern.

In an update to the study posted on April 16, the researchers noted that within the group of people who received two doses, which comprised eight people, all of the B.1.351 infections occurred within a week to 13 days after the second shot. None of them tested positive for it 14 days or more after the second dose.

"This may imply that there is a short window of susceptibility to B.1.351 infection limited to the immediate two weeks after the second dose – but we cannot be confident that this is indeed the case," Stern and Clalit's Ran Balicer said in an email to Reuters on Sunday.

The researchers cautioned, though, that the study only had a small sample size of people infected with the South African variant because of its rarity in Israel.

"The B.1.351 incidence in Israel to-date remains low and vaccine effectiveness remains high among those fully vaccinated," the study said.

Pfizer declined to comment on the Israeli study. Pfizer and BioNTech said on April 1 that their vaccine was around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

They have been testing a third dose of their shot as a booster, and have said they could modify the shot to specifically address new variants if needed.

In respect to the South African variant, they said that among a group of 800 study volunteers in South Africa, where B.1.351 is widespread, there were nine cases of COVID-19, all of which occurred among participants who got the placebo. Of those nine cases, six were among individuals infected with the South African variant.

Some previous studies have indicated that the Pfizer/BioNTech shot was less potent against the B.1.351 variant than against other variants of the coronavirus, but still offered a powerful defence.

While the results of the study may cause concern, the low prevalence of the South African strain was encouraging, according to Stern.

"Even if the South African variant does break through the vaccine's protection, it has not spread widely through the population," said Stern, adding that the British variant may be "blocking" the spread of the South African strain.

More than half of Israel's 9.3 million population has received both Pfizer doses. Israel has largely reopened its economy in recent weeks while the pandemic appears to be receding with a sharp drop in infections and hospitalizations. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Pravin Char, Frances Kerry and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pAnalysis-China's green car credit scheme turns up heat on carbon-emitters
RE
05:19pTwo dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless
RE
04:27pClubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion - source
RE
03:45pSouth African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine protection, but vaccine highly effective, Israeli study says
RE
03:17pClubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion -source
RE
12:09pCanada to set aside C$12 billion to extend main pandemic supports in budget - newspaper
RE
11:58a'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.
RE
11:16aCHARLES GESCHKE : Adobe Co-Founder Charles Geschke, Pioneer of Desktop Publishing and PDFs, Dies at Age 81
DJ
11:02aCORONAVIRUS : Uk records 10 deaths on sunday (35 on saturday)
RE
11:02aCORONAVIRUS : Uk says 32.849 mln people have received first covid vaccine dose in total (previous day: 32.693 mln) - government data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
2Bitcoin slumps 14% as pullback from record gathers pace
3S&P 500 : Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche
5A TALE OF TWO CARMAKERS: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ