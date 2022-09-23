South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean
production will hit a record high in the season that is now
being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday,
citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high.
South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million
tonnes in the 2022/2023 season from a planted area of 66.09
million hectares (163.3 million acres), according to Datagro's
first estimate for the new crop.
If confirmed, South American soybean production would
grow by 21% from the 181.95 million tonnes estimated for the
2021/2022 harvest, when a drought spoiled parts of the crop in
top producer Brazil.
Brazil, which began planting its 2022/2023 crop in recent
days, will contribute about 70% of South America's entire
output, or just below 152 million tonnes, Datagro said.
“For average yields, the initial projection considers a
relative normality of the climate," Datagro analyst Flavio
Junior said in the consultancy's statement.
He, however, highlighted risks associated with the La Niña
weather phenomenon.
The 2022/2023 area for South American soybean plantings
would be a 3% rise from the previous season, and also the sixth
consecutive increase in acreage, according to Datagro.
