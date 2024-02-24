STORY: Trump is overwhelmingly favored to win the Southern U.S. state's primary election, the fifth Republican nominating vote in a campaign the former president has dominated from the outset despite facing dozens of criminal charges.

At a polling station in Columbia, voters trickled in steadily in the early morning, some Republicans and some Democrats.

South Carolina's primary is "open," allowing any registered voter to participate, which could offer Haley a boost if independents and Democrats - who tend to favor her over Trump - turn out in force.

One Democrat who voted for Haley was 52-year-old Kelli Poindexter.

"I voted for Nikki Haley, simply to, you know, maybe cancel out one of the Donald Trump votes," she said. "If Democrats come out and give a vote to Nikki, it takes one away from him. And perhaps, you know, if she were to be elected as against Joe Biden, I wouldn't be terrified every day when I woke up."

Opinion polls show Trump holding an average statewide lead of 30 percentage points, according to the poll tracking website 538. The Republican nominee will face Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

Haley, a native of South Carolina who served as its governor from 2011 to 2017, dismissed suggestions this week that a home-field defeat would prompt her to end her White House bid, even though she does not have a clear path to the nomination.

Polls are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.