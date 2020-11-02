South European government bond yields edge up as lockdowns tighten

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield held
near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone
sovereign debt yields rose as new lockdowns in Europe increased
demand for safer assets.
As COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, nationwide lockdowns
were announced in Britain, France and Germany. Austria,
Portugal, Spain and Italy were tightening restrictions.
Euro zone PMI data showed that the recovery seen in October
was mostly driven by a boom in Germany. Last week, the country
introduced lockdowns that are almost as severe as those in the
first stage in the crisis, suggesting that its activity will be
curtailed.
Core euro zone bond yields were steady, while riskier
Italian yields rose by 1 to 2 basis points. Analysts said the
effect of the worsening coronavirus situation and tighter
lockdowns was limited by expectations of more monetary stimulus.
"The nearest, clearest market impact from the new lockdowns
will come from the Bank of England this week. The market has
coalesced around expectations for more QE (quantitative
easing)," said Peter Goves, European interest rate strategist at
MFS Investment Management.
"As far as the ECB is concerned, this centres around their
December projections. A weakening in momentum and downward
revisions to Q4 projections will justify further action," he
said.
Last week, peripheral yields fell when the European Central
Bank gave a clear signal that it would provide more easing at
its December meeting.
"European rates will remain pinned down by both central bank
intervention, and by flight to quality flow. The stage is set
for 10Y Bund yields grinding lower to -0.70%," ING rates
strategists wrote in a note to clients.
"We are more circumspect about sovereign spreads, the
feel-good factor from the ECB committing to ease in December is
real, but we are unsure it will last long," they added.
Germany's 10-year Bund was flat on the day, at -0.618% at
1215 GMT, having hit its lowest since March last
week.
Italy's 10-year yield was up 2 bps at 0.736% at 1218 GMT
. The spread between Italian and German 10-year
yields widened by 1 basis point.
Also in focus are the U.S. elections on Tuesday and the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday.
Democrat challenger Joe Biden is ahead in opinion polls, and
is expected to provide a big lift to the economy by passing a
fiscal stimulus package.
The two-year, 10-year Treasury curve is at its steepest
since June, with a Biden win expected to steepen the curve
further.
"Transatlantic spreads should widen as long as the Biden
trade unfolds, as Bunds look better supported," Commerzbank
strategists wrote in a note.
