South European government bond yields edge up as lockdowns tighten

11/02/2020 | 07:37am EST

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield held near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields rose as new lockdowns in Europe increased demand for safer assets.

As COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, nationwide lockdowns were announced in Britain, France and Germany. Austria, Portugal, Spain and Italy were tightening restrictions.

Euro zone PMI data showed that the recovery seen in October was mostly driven by a boom in Germany. Last week, the country introduced lockdowns that are almost as severe as those in the first stage in the crisis, suggesting that its activity will be curtailed.

Core euro zone bond yields were steady, while riskier Italian yields rose by 1 to 2 basis points. Analysts said the effect of the worsening coronavirus situation and tighter lockdowns was limited by expectations of more monetary stimulus.

"The nearest, clearest market impact from the new lockdowns will come from the Bank of England this week. The market has coalesced around expectations for more QE (quantitative easing)," said Peter Goves, European interest rate strategist at MFS Investment Management.

"As far as the ECB is concerned, this centres around their December projections. A weakening in momentum and downward revisions to Q4 projections will justify further action," he said.

Last week, peripheral yields fell when the European Central Bank gave a clear signal that it would provide more easing at its December meeting.

"European rates will remain pinned down by both central bank intervention, and by flight to quality flow. The stage is set for 10Y Bund yields grinding lower to -0.70%," ING rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"We are more circumspect about sovereign spreads, the feel-good factor from the ECB committing to ease in December is real, but we are unsure it will last long," they added.

Germany's 10-year Bund was flat on the day, at -0.618% at 1215 GMT, having hit its lowest since March last week.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 2 bps at 0.736% at 1218 GMT . The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened by 1 basis point.

Also in focus are the U.S. elections on Tuesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday.

Democrat challenger Joe Biden is ahead in opinion polls, and is expected to provide a big lift to the economy by passing a fiscal stimulus package.

The two-year, 10-year Treasury curve is at its steepest since June, with a Biden win expected to steepen the curve further.

"Transatlantic spreads should widen as long as the Biden trade unfolds, as Bunds look better supported," Commerzbank strategists wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Larry King)


