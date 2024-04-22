SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of April rose 11.1% from the same period the year before, customs agency data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stock Market News in real time
Oil prices retreat as US crude build, rate cut concerns come to the fore
Nexon : Highly Anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile to Launch in China on May 21
Ferrotec : Notice of the Issuance of New Shares Based on Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) picture_as
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- South Korea April 1-20 exports rise 11.1% year-on-year