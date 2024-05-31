SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output rose in April, led by production of automobiles and beating market expectations, official data showed on Friday.

The industrial output index stood 2.2% higher in April than a month earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a drop of 3.0% in March and compared with a 1.1% rise tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

Production of automobiles rose 8.1% and chemical products, such as cosmetics, increased 6.4%, while semiconductors fell 4.4%, according to Statistics Korea.

The index rose 6.1% on an annual basis, faster than a 1.1% rise in the previous month and a 4.0% gain expected by economists. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)