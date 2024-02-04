SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves dropped in January by the most in eight months, as a stronger dollar dragged down the value of other assets and triggered the national pension fund's use of its currency swap with the central bank.

The country's currency reserves stood at $415.76 billion at the end of January, down $4.39 billion from a month earlier, central bank data showed on Monday. It was the biggest monthly drop since May 2023.

The fall was affected by a decline in the converted value of non-dollar assets and the national pension fund's use of its currency swap line, which allows the fund to borrow the central bank's reserves for overseas investments, amid the dollar's strength, the Bank of Korea said.

In January, the U.S. dollar index, a measure of the its value against six major currencies, rose 2.2%, while the Korean won weakened by 3.5% against the dollar. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Tomasz Janowski)