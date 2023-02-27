South Korea Feb exports to fall at milder pace thanks to calendar effects

*
S.Korea Feb exports likely -8.7% y/y (vs -16.6% in Jan)
Imports likely +4.0% y/y (vs -2.8%), trade deficit to
halve
Earlier Lunar New Year distorts annual changes
poll data
SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely
fell in February for a fifth straight month, dragged down by
weak China-bound shipments, a Reuters survey showed on Monday,
although the pace of the decline would ease thanks to favorable
calendar effects.
Outbound shipments were expected to have fallen 8.7% in
February from a year earlier, according to the median estimate
of 19 economists in the survey, compared with a 16.6% drop in
January, which was their worst decline since May 2020.
It would extend their run of year-on-year losses to a fifth
straight month, but would mark the second-slowest pace of
decline in the streak after 5.8% in October.
"Semiconductor exports are likely to continue their
declining trend amid falling prices and sluggish demand, while
exports to China fall by a double-digit percentage despite hopes
for an increase in demand with its reopening," said Chun
Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Securities.
"In line with the slowdown in the global manufacturing
cycle, South Korea's exports are expected to log negative growth
rates through the first half of this year."
There were 22 working days in February, two days more than a
year before as the Lunar New Year holiday landed in February
last year. This year it was in January.
In the first 20 days of this month, South Korea exported
goods worth 2.3% less than a year earlier. Exports to China,
South Korea's biggest trading partner, dropped 22.7%,
outweighing gains in U.S. and EU-bound shipments.
Also distorted by the shift in the Lunar New Year holiday,
the country's imports likely grew 4.0% in February from a year
earlier, according to the survey, after falling for two straight
months in January and December, by 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.
All together, South Korea is expected to post a 12th
consecutive monthly trade deficit. The median expectation of
economists in the survey was a deficit of $6.06 billion, much
smaller than the previous month's record high $12.65 billion.
Full monthly trade data is scheduled for release on
Wednesday, March 1, at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT).
On factory output, economists estimated seasonally adjusted
production to be flat in January from December, when it was 2.9%
lower than in the previous month. The data will be reported on
March 2.
The survey also found a median expectation that the consumer
price index for February would be reported on March 6 as 5.1%
higher than a year earlier, slightly down from 5.2% in January.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee in Seoul, Polling by Vijayalakshmi
Srinivasan and Veronica Khongwir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali
Paul)